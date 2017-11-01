One person taken to hospital in shooting on Kleinert Avenue

Officials responded to a shooting Tuesday night in the Garden District.

One person was taken to a local hospital with gunshot injuries, officials say. The incident happened on Kleinert Avenue just before 11 p.m. on Tuesday, October 31. This is the third shooting officials responded to Halloween night.

Crime tape surrounding this house on Kleinert in the Garden District. One person taken in ambulance w/reported gunshot wound @WAFB pic.twitter.com/8Zs4cFY9Jp — Graham Ulkins (@GrahamWAFB) November 1, 2017

A witness claims someone was trying to break into the house in question, and that person is the one who was shot. The Baton Rouge Police Department has not yet confirmed this information.

Details are limited. We'll update the story when we know more.

Other shootings on Halloween night:

