Homeowner shoots, kills man who forced his way into home - according to police

A man is dead after he allegedly forced his way into a home. He was shot and killed by the homeowner, according to detectives.

The Baton Rouge Police Department reported Micah West, 33, was shot on Kleinert Avenue in the Garden District around 11 p.m.

Sgt. L'Jean McKneely with BRPD said West was shot twice in the chest. He added West was taken to a hospital where he later died from his injuries.

West's listed home address is located less than three blocks from the location where this incident occurred.

Officials believe West got into the home by breaking a window and unlocking the door.

West was arrested about a year ago for reportedly walking in and out of traffic while intoxicated, then fighting with EMS workers.

RELATED: LSUPD: Drunk man walking in traffic on campus arrested after assaulting EMS workers

The investigation is ongoing. East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner says an autopsy will be performed on West, and a toxicology sample will be taken for analysis. Those results should be available in three to four weeks.

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.

Other shootings on Halloween night:

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.