La. State Police trooper returns to work after year-long battle with cancer

By Rachael Thomas, Digital Content Producer
Source: LSP Source: LSP
ALEXANDRIA, LA (WAFB) -

One Louisiana State Police trooper is back a work after a year-long battle with cancer.

Master Trooper Rodney Helton returned to work Monday, October 30 after battling leukemia for a year. On Tuesday, troopers gathered to celebrate his return to work with Troop E in Alexandria. 

LSP says Helton is in remission and has a good prognosis. Read Helton's full story here

