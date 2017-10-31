La. State Police trooper returns to work after year-long battle with cancer

One Louisiana State Police trooper is back a work after a year-long battle with cancer.

Master Trooper Rodney Helton returned to work Monday, October 30 after battling leukemia for a year. On Tuesday, troopers gathered to celebrate his return to work with Troop E in Alexandria.

LSP says Helton is in remission and has a good prognosis. Read Helton's full story here.

