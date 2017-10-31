Shooting on Siegen Lane leaves 1 dead; officials identify victim - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Shooting on Siegen Lane leaves 1 dead; officials identify victim

Posted by WAFB Staff
Siegen Lane near Industriplex Boulevard (Source: WAFB)
BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -

Baton Rouge investigators responded to a deadly shooting Tuesday night.

The East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner's Office identified the victim as Jonathan Briggs, 33.

The shooting happened on Siegen Lane near Industriplex Boulevard just before 9:30 p.m. 

The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating.

Detectives have not identified a suspect.

There were two other shootings on Halloween night:

