Coroner called to scene of shooting on Siegen Lane

By Rachael Thomas, Digital Content Producer
BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -

Officials with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office responded to a reported fatal shooting Tuesday night.

The incident happened just before 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday, October 31 in the 6000 block of Siegen Lane near Industriplex Boulevard. Emergency officials may the shooting may be fatal. The coroner's office has been called to the scene.

Details are limited at this time. We will update the story as we get more information.

