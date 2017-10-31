South Louisiana celebrates Halloween

Across the capital region, people prepared to have little ghosts and goblins knocking on their doors for Halloween.

At Terri Powers’ house in Walker, she spent her Tuesday afternoon setting up last minute decorations. “I have a tombstone behind his head that actually glows,” said Powers. “Every year, I try to add something new. This little pumpkin here is my newest one this year.”

Halloween is one of her favorite holidays, and she takes it quite seriously. She has pounds of candy ready to pass out to hundreds of eager trick-or-treaters. “I have a big cauldron and I'll empty it out twice,” she said. “I have five grandkids and I've never once gone tricking-or-treating because I love to sit here and give out the candy and look at all the beautiful kids that come through.”

But before revelers began to make their rounds, Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard offered a warning: safety must come first. Ard’s team passed out glow sticks so trick-or-treaters could be seen in the dark. All of his deputies had a supply with them in their units. Ard also advised those going out to travel in groups, stay on the sidewalk, wear light clothing, and look both ways before crossing the street.

But Ard says it's not just those in costume that must be alert. “We all know as parents, sometimes kids can get away from you. We also need to be careful as drivers, be extra cautious,” he said.

One parish over in East Baton Rouge, sheriff’s deputies hosted their 9th annual trick-or-treat night for kids at Ben Burge Park in Gardere. Guests were treated to a variety giveaways, games, and raffles. There was also a dance competition.

“I love to see the kids smiling, whether its cooking for them or giving them a bicycle, it brings warmth to my heart,” said Capt. Andrew Steves, who helped organize the event.

