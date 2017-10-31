Man shot in the leg on Alliquippa Street - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Man shot in the leg on Alliquippa Street

By Rachael Thomas, Digital Content Producer
Source: Google Maps
BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -

Emergency officials responded to a shooting Tuesday night on Alliquippa Street.

Officials say the incident happened just before 8 p.m. on Tuesday, October 31 in the 3000 block of Alliquippa Street. Baton Rouge Police Department officials say a man was shot in the leg.

Few details are available. We will update this story when we know more.

