A good scare could be good for your heart, doctors say

How do you feel about zombies and ghosts coming after you? Does your heart start to pound a bit?

Doctors say a quick heartbeat and shaking hands are part of your fight or flight reflex. And if you're in good health, a good scare could actually be good for you.

"It's similar to your body's response to exercise. The adrenaline goes up, heart rate goes up, and your heart muscle pumps blood to the muscles and organs that need it,” said Dr. Douglas Mendoza, a cardiologist.

But the really scary thing is if you’re not in good heart health, that rush of adrenaline and pounding heart could be a bad thing. So if you have any heart issues, you may want to check with your doctor before heading to a haunted house.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.