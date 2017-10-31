MISSING: 67-year-old woman with mental illness last seen Oct. 27; foul play possible

The Baton Rouge Police Department is seeking the public's help finding a woman who was last seen on Friday, October 27.

Linda Thompson, 67, who lives on President Davis Drive, is 5' 4" tall, weighs 175 lbs, and has blonde hair and green eyes. Officials say Thompson suffers from mental illness and was reported missing on October 27. They say the possibility of foul play cannot be ruled out at this point.

Anyone with information on Thompson's whereabouts should call the Missing Persons Division at 225-389-8617 or BRPD at 225-389-2000.

