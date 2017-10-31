Iberville deputy suspended for reportedly pulling out gun during argument

An Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office deputy could be facing termination after reportedly pulling out a gun during an argument.

Officials with the sheriff's office say a deputy, whose name has not been released, was suspended indefinitely pending the outcome of an investigation into his actions.

Sheriff Brett Stassi says the deputy was out with friends last week in Baton Rouge and got into a verbal argument with another man. When the man came towards him, the deputy reportedly pulled out a gun that was not his firearm issued by the sheriff's office. Officials say the deputy has been with the office since September 1, but has only worked about 20 days on patrol.

"I expect my deputies to be held to a higher standard. Whether you're on or off duty, you're a deputy 24 hours a day. I received word on this. I acted immediately and pulled his commission and badge. I suspended him without pay until the investigation is complete, pending possible termination," said Stassi.

