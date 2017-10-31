Suspect identified after truck mows down cyclists in NYC in 'deliberate' terror attack; 8 dead, several injured

Halloween originated as an ancient Celtic festival, but now, it's a kid-friendly event celebrated throughout the month of October. As the days grow shorter and the air gets cooler, there will be plenty of fun activities for people of all ages.More >>
Officials with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office responded to a reported fatal shooting Tuesday night.More >>
One Louisiana State Police trooper is back a work after a year-long battle with cancer.More >>
A body was found in the Mississippi River Tuesday evening, and officials believe it may be that of a missing Port Allen man.More >>
Emergency officials responded to a shooting Tuesday night on Alliquippa Street.More >>
Officials are saying a terror attack has taken the lives of at least eight people on Tuesday in New York City.More >>
The U.S. Coast Guard said Monday that the two Hawaii women who were lost at sea for five months had an emergency beacon aboard their sailboat that was never activated.More >>
Ahead of Halloween night, 4-year-old- Blayne Ellerbruck got to trick or treat a little early with his heroes. A special day for Blayne, but even more special for his "real" hero. Blayne's dad watched it all happen from the 4th story of Deaconess Gateway Hospital.More >>
An Upstate man’s post about losing his brother to opioid addiction has touched hearts all around the world.More >>
A United States Navy Sailor from Indian Trail and his pregnant wife are currently recovering in the hospital after an alleged shooting incident Saturday night.More >>
A Shreveport teen who was shot in the head during a vehicle burglary has died. And authorities have arrested the third suspect in the break-in.More >>
Two New York City police detectives are accused of threatening an 18-year-old woman with arrest over a bottle of prescription pills, handcuffing her, driving her around and then raping her, authorities said Monday.More >>
An Oxford mother faced a criminal investigation after a tweet went too far.More >>
Officials in Autauga County are searching for a man they say is armed and dangerous and committed a kidnapping that was all caught on camera.More >>
The former mayor sent us video of him paddling the young suspect while waiting for police to arrive.More >>
