Suspect identified after truck mows down cyclists in NYC in 'deliberate' terror attack; 8 dead, several injured

A motorist drove onto a busy bicycle path near the World Trade Center memorial and struck several people Tuesday, then emerged from the vehicle screaming and firing what appeared to be a gun, police, and witnesses saidThe New York Police Department posted on its Twitter feed that one person was in custody Tuesday.

A large number of police vehicles could be seen in Manhattan near West Street and Chambers Street, which is near a community college and a high school and a few blocks north of the National Sept. 11 Memorial.

Officials say the situation is still unfolding. Eight have been confirmed dead, six pronounced dead on the scene. There were also several others injured. Two victims were transported in traumatic arrest and later pronounced dead at the hospital.

Eleven other victims are reported to have serious injuries, but non-life threatening, police say. According to officials, more injuries may come up later.

Police say around 3:05 p.m. a man driving rented pickup struck multiple pedestrians. The truck collided with a school bus, authorities say.

After colliding with the school bus the man exited holding two firearms, NYPD says. An officer assigned to the area fired, striking him in the stomach.

The suspect has been identified as Sayfullo Saipov, according to CBS.

The 29-year-old driver of the truck is in custody, police say. Police call this a deliberate attack and are investigating it as a terror attack.

Witnesses heard four or five gunshots and saw a man running down the street clearly with two fake guns.

Police say the suspect was shot in the abdomen and taken to nearby hospital. Authorities did not release the name of the hospital. According to police, Sayfullo is in surgery and expected to survive.

A paintball gun and pellet gun were recovered at the scene, police say.

Tom Gay, a school photographer, was on Warren Street and heard people saying there was an accident. He went down to West Street and a woman came around the corner shouting, “He has a gun! He has a gun!”

"I saw the driver, he didn't look like he was bleeding, a witness told CBS. "He had a noticeable limp as he was getting out of the car and he was screaming in the street. Customers were running past me yelling he's got a gun. I did not see any gun, any blood. Maybe that was another person? But he looked pretty bad."

VIDEO: Shot by eyewitness shows suspect leaving vehicle holding what police say was a "fake gun".

Witnesses also say the man was driving a rented Home Depot truck over pedestrians and bicyclists.

“A vehicle drove straight down a bicycle path heading south in Manhattan just mowing everything down,” witness Greg Ahl told 1010 WINS. “It looks like a vehicle drove down the bicycle path and ran everything over.”

There has been a heavy police response to the area. Authorities say there is a hostage negotiator currently on the scene. NYPD are advising people to avoid the area of West St. (Barclay St. to a Christopher St.) in Manhattan due to the ongoing investigation.

"This was an act of terror. A particularly cowardly act of terror," Mayor of Manhattan Bill de Blasio. "This act was intended to break our spirit... but New Yorkers are strong... New Yorkers do not give in."

President Trump has been briefed on the incident in New York City, White House press secretary Sarah Sanders says.

The Department of Homeland Security "closely monitoring the situation and working with our federal, state and local partners" on NYC attack.

NYC attack suspect Sayfullo Saipov pictured in a 2016 booking photo after failing to appear in Mo. traffic case

