Five arrested in string of vehicle burglaries

Five people have been arrested in connection with a string of vehicle burglaries in Gonzales, officials report.

On Monday, October 23, officers with the Gonzales Police Department were called out to a neighborhood off Cornerview Road about a vehicle burglary in progress. Based off of witness descriptions, officers were able to find one of the suspects, identified as LeeRoy Hernandez, 23. He reportedly admitted to not being alone in the burglary and said he was accompanied by a man he identified as Aaron Osterhout, 25.

Officers were able to locate Osterhout shortly thereafter behind the Gonzales nursing home on Cornerview. After interviewing the two suspects, a search warrant was executed at a home on W New River Street. The home was occupied by Kelly Osterhout, 55, Jennie Navarre, 60, and Samuel Felker, 24. The search of the home yielded an amount of illegal drugs and numerous items that had been reported stolen during recent vehicle burglaries, officials say.

As a result of the evidence seized and other interviews conducted, investigators were able to solve another nine vehicle burglary cases, which happened between October 16 and 23. The suspects arrested are:

Samuel Felker, 24, of Gonzales Illegal possession of stolen things less than $1,000 Conspiracy to commit simple burglary



LeeRoy Hernandez, 23, of Prairieville Simple burglary of a vehicle (5 counts) Conspiracy to commit simple burglary Resisting an officer



Jennie Navarre, 60, of Gonzales Possession of marijuana Possession of drug paraphernalia Possession of schedule II narcotics Fugitive charges from another jurisdiction



Aaron Osterhout, 25, of Gonzales Simple burglary of a vehicle (6 counts) Conspiracy to commit simple burglary Possession of schedule II narcotics (2 counts) Possession of drug paraphernalia



Kelly Osterhout, 55, of Gonzales Possession of legend drugs Possession of schedule IV narcotics Possession of schedule II narcotics Illegal possession of stolen things under $1,000 Conspiracy to commit simple burglary



