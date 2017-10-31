Green Wave defeats Tigers on the court on Halloween night during charity exhibition

The LSU men's basketball team hit the court on Halloween night in New Orleans and faced the Tulane Green Wave.

The Green Wave defeated the Tigers 84-74.

The game between the Tigers and Wave at the Avron B. Fogelman Arena in Devlin Fieldhouse is part of a national series of exhibition games for charity.

The exhibition game was the debut of LSU head coach Will Wade and the new look Tigers LSU's No. 16 recruiting class consists of Tremont Waters (PG), Brandon Rachal (G), Galen Alexander (F) and Mayan Kiir (F).

The team also has three transfers: Randy Onwuasor (G/Southern Utah), Jeremy Combs (F/North Texas) and Daryl Edwards (G/Northwest Florida State).

Tulane returned three starters, Cameron Reynolds, who led the team in scoring (17.0 PPG) and rebounding (6.8 RPG), Melvin Frazier, who ranked first in the conference in steals per game (1.9) and second on the team in scoring (11.5 PPG) and Ray Ona Embom, who was named American Conference Rookie of the Week twice.

All proceeds are going to the American Red Cross hurricane relief fund.

