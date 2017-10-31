Man faces 30 years in prison after pleading guilty to 4th offense DWI

A man who pleaded guilty to fourth offense DWI, a felony, faces up to three decades in prison when he is sentenced in 2018.

The 23rd Judicial District Court reported Richard Miller, 62, of Darrow, pleaded guilty on October 25, just before his scheduled trial date.

According to court documents, deputies with the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office found a car parked and still running in the middle of a Donaldsonville street in October 2016. Reports stated the deputies saw a man sleeping in the driver’s seat when they got closer to the vehicle.

Officials said the driver was later identified as Miller. Deputies reported they suspected Miller was intoxicated, but he refused to submit to field sobriety tests. They added he was arrested and taken to the Ascension Parish Detention Center, where he reportedly refused to submit to a chemical breath test.

According to investigators, Miller fell asleep during questioning and was taken to a hospital for evaluation. Authorities said he was booked into the jail after being cleared by doctors.

Judge Thomas Kliebert is scheduled to sentence Miller on Jan. 9, 2018. He is facing up to 30 years in prison.

Court officials noted Miller has been convicted of vehicular homicide and DWI four previous times.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.