Two men arrested for stopping school bus in Ascension Parish

Authorities in Ascension Parish say they have arrested two men for allegedly causing a disturbance with a school bus driver Tuesday morning. Sheriff’s spokesperson Lt. Col. Ward Webb said deputies responded to the Rouses Supermarket on LA 42 to a disturbance that happened on Little Prairie Road.

The bus driver told deputies that her bus was stopped by the two suspects, Clifton Hamby and Kerry LeSaicherre, while she was driving her normal route. One of the men was armed with a handgun on his waist. The two men claimed they saw the bus speeding with children on board. The driver told deputies she was driving the speed limit.

Hamby and LeSaicherre were both arrested and charged with disturbing the peace and simple obstruction of a highway and booked into the Ascension Parish jail. They have both been released on bond.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.