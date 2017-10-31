OUR TURN: Hazing

College fraternity hazing rituals with deadly consequences are nothing new. The tragedies are repeated over and over again - the death of LSU student, Maxwell Gruver, being the most recent example.

LSU leaders have been attentive to the dangers of these hazing rituals. A series of articles by Rebekah Allen in The Advocate details many of the steps that university officials have taken to combat the problem. Yet, those same articles make it clear that the university’s actions are not producing results.

Time and time again, school leaders have imposed sanctions which have been circumvented or ignored. The result is that a promising young man is dead just days after arriving on campus for his freshman year, and ten other young men are facing criminal charges and will be forced to live with the consequences of their actions.

So, today LSU leaders must choose between a more drastic course of action or live with the possibility that history will again repeat itself.

