WATCH LIVE: Coach Odums previews game against Prairie View

If viewing on a mobile device, CLICK HERE to watch the press conference when it begins at 12:35 p.m.
Southern head coach Dawson Odums previews this weekend's game against Prairie View A&M Tuesday afternoon at his weekly press conference.
The Jags have won four in a row after a 47-40 victory against the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions.
Southern continues to stay a game back of Grambling State in the SWAC West.
A win against the Panthers on Saturday and winless Texas Southern in two weeks would set up a winner take all at the Bayou Classic on Saturday, Nov. 25.
|SWAC WEST
|SWAC
|OVERALL
|GRAMBLING STATE
|4-0
|7-1
|SOUTHERN
|3-1
|5-3
|PRAIRIE VIEW
|2-2
|3-4
|ARK PINE-BLUFF
|1-3
|2-6
|TX SOUTHERN
|0-3
|0-7
Prairie View has lost two out of their last three games and is currently a game back of the Jaguars in the West.
The Panther defense is giving up 26 points per game and the offense is averaging 27 points a game.
Kickoff between the Jags and Panthers is set for Saturday at 4 p.m. in A.W. Mumford Stadium.
