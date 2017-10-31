WATCH LIVE: Coach Odums previews game against Prairie View

If viewing on a mobile device, CLICK HERE to watch the press conference when it begins at 12:35 p.m.

Southern head coach Dawson Odums previews this weekend's game against Prairie View A&M Tuesday afternoon at his weekly press conference.

The Jags have won four in a row after a 47-40 victory against the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions.

Southern continues to stay a game back of Grambling State in the SWAC West.

A win against the Panthers on Saturday and winless Texas Southern in two weeks would set up a winner take all at the Bayou Classic on Saturday, Nov. 25.

SWAC WEST SWAC OVERALL GRAMBLING STATE 4-0 7-1 SOUTHERN 3-1 5-3 PRAIRIE VIEW 2-2 3-4 ARK PINE-BLUFF 1-3 2-6 TX SOUTHERN 0-3 0-7

Prairie View has lost two out of their last three games and is currently a game back of the Jaguars in the West.

The Panther defense is giving up 26 points per game and the offense is averaging 27 points a game.

Kickoff between the Jags and Panthers is set for Saturday at 4 p.m. in A.W. Mumford Stadium.

