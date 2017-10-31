Man faces child porn charge after 'lewd photographs' found on phone, investigators say

A man was arrested Monday after images of nude juveniles were found on his smartphone, according to court documents.

The probable cause report stated Riley Holbrook was investigated after being reported to the East Baton Rouge Parish substation in Zachary.

It added deputies obtained a search warrant for the phone and reportedly found “lewd photographs” of boys and girls.

Holbrook is facing a charge of pornography involving juveniles.

