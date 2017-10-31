Woman dies after hitting stopped 18-wheeler along highway in Ascension Parish

A woman died after rear-ending a stopped 18-wheeler Monday evening in Ascension Parish, according to investigators.

Louisiana State Police reported Linda Regira, 55, of Donaldsonville, died in the crash.

Troopers said the crash happened on LA 943 near LA 1 in the Donaldsonville area around 7 p.m.

Senior Tpr. Bryan Lee said the preliminary investigation showed Regira was driving westbound on LA 943 in a 2006 Chevrolet Trailblazer while a big rig was stopped along the highway and was partially on the road.

He added Regira’s SUV slammed into the back of the trailer, but investigators have not yet determined why she didn’t stop in time.

According to Lee, Regira was not properly buckled up and suffered serious injuries in the crash. He stated she was taken to Prevost Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Lee said the driver of the 18-wheeler was outside checking the trailer at the time of the crash. He was not injured.

The investigation is ongoing.

