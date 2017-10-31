How does your burger 'stack up' against these emojis?

Some cheeseburger lovers are going to go home mad, but we have to know - where do you put the cheese on your burger?

Several news agencies have reported on the controversy created by people noticing the differences between the burger emojis, depending on the smartphone used.

Google shows the cheese under the meat. Apple, Microsoft, and Samsung show it with the cheese on top.

Google's CEO tweeted he would "drop everything" if folks could agree on the correct way to do it.

Will drop everything else we are doing and address on Monday:) if folks can agree on the correct way to do this! https://t.co/dXRuZnX1Ag — Sundar Pichai (@sundarpichai) October 29, 2017

So, what do you think?

