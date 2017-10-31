How does your burger 'stack up' against these emojis? - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

How does your burger 'stack up' against these emojis?

Posted by WAFB Staff
Source: Emojipedia.org Source: Emojipedia.org
(UNDATED) -

Some cheeseburger lovers are going to go home mad, but we have to know - where do you put the cheese on your burger?

Several news agencies have reported on the controversy created by people noticing the differences between the burger emojis, depending on the smartphone used.

Google shows the cheese under the meat. Apple, Microsoft, and Samsung show it with the cheese on top.

Google's CEO tweeted he would "drop everything" if folks could agree on the correct way to do it.

So, what do you think?

