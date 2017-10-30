Mother, suspected of driving in 'erratic' manner, and 2-year-old die after crashing into 18-wheeler, police say

Emergency officials responded to a crash that left a mother and her young child dead Monday night.

The Baton Rouge Police Department identified the victims as Wallacea Swazer, 23, and Carter Northern, 2. Officers said Northern is believed to be Swazer's son.

Police said the crash happened on Airline Highway at South Choctaw Drive around 9 p.m.

Sgt. Don Coppola Jr. with BRPD said Swazer was driving a 2009 Ford Mustang northbound on Airline Highway. He added there were reports the car was moving in an "erratic and reckless manner." He also stated witnesses reported the car crossed the median several times before colliding head-on with an 18-wheeler.

According to Coppola, Swazer died at the scene. He said Northern was taken to the hospital where he later died. He added a third person in the car, only identified as a 19-year-old man, was also taken to the hospital. His injuries were described as moderate. His condition is unknown. The driver of the 18-wheeler was not injured, investigators reported.

Authorities said they believe the child was not properly restrained at the time of the crash.

The investigation is ongoing.

