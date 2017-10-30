Officials respond to shooting on Goodwood at S Flannery; 2 people critically hurt

The Baton Rouge Police Department responded to a shooting Monday night.

Officials say the incident happened around 8:40 p.m. on Monday, October 30 in the 13000 block of Goodwood Boulevard near S Flannery Road. Emergency officials say two people were transported to a local hospital with critical injuries.

This is a developing story. We will update it when we know more.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.