Cool evening expected for trick-or-treating Halloween night; warmer temps for rest of week

After a somewhat cold weekend, you’ve probably noticed we’ve turned the corner and are headed into a warming trend. Tuesday’s morning low will be about 10° warmer than what we had earlier Monday morning in the Red Stick.

Tuesday’s forecast is extra important for many, especially those 10 and under, because of Halloween! The region will go to partly cloudy skies during the day, but with absolutely no threat of rain. Tuesday afternoon will be warmer, with highs in the mid to upper 70s, setting the region up for a nice evening for the littlest ghosts and goblins as they run door to door through the neighborhoods. For most areas, the “witching hours” run from 6 to 8 p.m., with temperatures slipping from the low 70s into the upper 60s. That should be just about perfect for the youngsters in their costumes.

Halloween Events: Parades, trick-or-treating, and activities

Rain returns to the forecast for the area around mid week. We are currently posting the rain chances at 50 percent for both Wednesday and Thursday. Wednesday’s high will be in the mid to upper 70s, but Thursday looks to get back into the low 80s.

Friday will be another day in the low 80s and will carry a 30 percent chance of rain through the day to close out the work week. Looking ahead into the weekend, it’s low to mid 80s for both Saturday and Sunday. The First Alert weekend outlook calls for rain chances at 20 percent or less on Saturday and a dry Sunday. We keep the forecast mainly dry with highs again in the low 80s for Monday as well.

In the tropics, we said goodbye to short-lived Philippe Sunday, but we still have the month of November left to go and the National Hurricane Center (NHC) is currently watching an area in the central Atlantic. While November is normally a relatively quiet month for the tropical Atlantic, the basin has averaged nearly one named storm for each of the past ten seasons. The NHC is calling the central Atlantic disturbance "non-tropical," but it has been eyeing the system since Saturday and has tagged it as Invest 94L. However, the latest assessment by the NHC puts the development potential at just 30 percent as wind shear has taken its toll. Regardless of whether 94L becomes Rina or not, the system will be no threat to the United States.

