Free dental, medical, vision clinic to be held in north Baton Rouge

A free, three-day dental, medical, and vision clinic will be held in north Baton Rouge in January.

The clinic will be held on January 19, 20, and 21, 2018 at the Mosquito Control's new facility, located at 10550 Veterans Blvd. near the Baton Rouge Airport. The clinic will be open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday.

Medical professionals will be available to help with health needs such as eye exams, getting eyeglass prescriptions filled, cavity fillings, cleanings, extractions, as well as blood pressure and diabetes screenings. Resources for massage therapy, chiropractic care, lifestyle counseling, and other community resources will be available.

Clinic director, District 6 Councilwoman Donna Collins-Lewis is looking for the general public and medical professionals to volunteer their time and services at the event. All services will be free of charge. Patients will be cared for on a first come, first serve basis.

"The three day clinic will provide much needed services to the Baton Rouge community," said Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome.

Broome is urging businesses and the community to come together to support this free clinic.

Anyone interested in volunteering can do so online here.

