Dog rescued from Lake Ponchartrain by Coast Guard

A Coast Guard crew from New Orleans rescued a dog out of Lake Ponchartrain Monday afternoon.

The dog was spotted in the water by a boater, who called the Coast Guard. The boater reported seeing the dog swimming in the lake about a mile north of the University of New Orleans. The boater reportedly tried to rescue the dog, but was unable.

A Coast Guard boat crew was preparing to get underway training when they rescued the dog and brought him back to their station. From there, the dog was turned over to the Jefferson Parish East Bank Animal Shelter.

No contact information for the owner was found, but the dog was wearing a red collar at the time of rescue. Anyone with information about the dog is asked to contact the East Bank Animal Shelter at 504-763-6111.

