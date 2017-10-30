Officials handing out free glow sticks for Halloween safety

A treat from the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office is now available to help promote safety this Halloween.

Free glow sticks are now available at the LPSO Tax Office. These glow sticks are for increased safety while walking around in the dark on Halloween night. Trick-or-treating will held from 6 to 8 p.m. in the unincorporated areas of the parish.

"During Halloween festivities, the safety of you and your children is my greatest concern. That's why I'm putting more uniformed deputies on the roadways Halloween night. We ask that you, once again, work with us in providing a safe environment for those who wish to take part in trick-or-treating or private parties scheduled for October 31," said Sheriff Jason Ard.

