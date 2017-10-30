Man arrested for attacking runner near LSU lakes back in 2013

A Brusly man has been arrested in connection with the attack of a woman out running back in 2013.

On Monday, October 30, detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department arrested Akeem Yarbrough, 26, on charges of attempted second degree kidnapping and second-degree battery.

The Louisiana State Police Crime Lab played a critical role in connecting the DNA found on the victim's clothes to Yarbrough.

Yarbrough allegedly assaulted a 30-year-old woman who was out running in the 2500 block of East Lakeshore Drive back in November of 2013.

Back on November 21, 2013, BRPD began investigating a case where a woman was attacked around 6:15 p.m. while running in the 2500 block of East Lakeshore Drive. While running with her headphones on, the woman was reportedly grabbed from behind in a strangle hold until she briefly lost consciousness.

When the woman regained consciousness, she says Yarbrough was on top of her and was hitting her with a closed fist in the stomach and upper torso. As she began to scream, the suspect reportedly jumped off her and fled into nearby woods.

The woman did not require any medical treatment in the incident.

