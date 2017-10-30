MISSING: Police seek help finding Port Allen man missing for over a week

Port Allen Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a man missing for over a week.

Jeremy Lindig, 31, was last seen on the morning of October 20 at 1590 Court Street in Port Allen in his gray 2012 Nissan Sentra.

Lindig was reported missing on October 22 after his family continuously tried and failed to contact him. Lindig’s family told police he’d missed work and a family event he had previously committed to attending.

Lindig’s phone and car were found at his home on October 21, but he has not been seen.

If you have any information about his whereabouts, call the Port Allen Police Department at (225) 343-5525 to the attention of Detective Alaric Celestaine.

