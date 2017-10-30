Body found in Mississippi River believed to be that of missing Port Allen man

A body was found in the Mississippi River Tuesday evening, and officials believe it may be that of a missing Port Allen man.

West Baton Rouge Parish officials say the ID of Jeremy Lindig was found in the pants pocket of the body. The official identity will need to come from the coroner's office however.

Jeremy Lindig, 31, was last seen on the morning of October 20 at 1590 Court Street in Port Allen in his gray 2012 Nissan Sentra.

Lindig was reported missing on October 22 after his family continuously tried and failed to contact him. Lindig’s family told police he’d missed work and a family event he had previously committed to attending.

Lindig’s phone and car were found at his home on October 21, but he has not been seen.

