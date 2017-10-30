Victim reportedly stabbed in chest by 71-year-old man known as 'OG'

A 37-year-old man was reportedly stabbed by a 71-year-old man over the weekend, and the older man has now been arrested.

Officials with the Gonzales Police Department say on Saturday, October 28 around 4:30 a.m., officers were called out to St. Elizabeth Hospital about a patient who had been stabbed in the chest. The victim reportedly told officers he was at a home on Oleana Drive in Gonzales, which is owned by the suspect, Kenneth Trufant, 71, or "OG."

The victim says he and Trufant began to argue over a debt owed when Trufant began to stab him, breaking the blade of the knife off in his sternum. The victim was taken to a local hospital for surgery.

Investigators were able to locate Trufant at his home on Oleana. He was arrested and booked into the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office. He is charged with attempted second degree murder.

