Woman arrested for shooting that happened moments before murder of young mother

A 30-year-old woman is charged with attempted murder for allegedly shooting at a woman just moments before another young woman was murdered.

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, both shootings happened on Thursday, October 26 in the 4800 block of Gus Young Avenue and they are believed to be connected.

In the first incident, the suspect, Ashley Rochelle Taylor, fired a gun at a 20-year-old woman whose identity is not being released. The victim was not harmed.

Moments later, Erneisha Barnes, 19, was shot and killed. Police have identified the suspect in that shooting as Donnie Spencer, but he has not yet been located.

Barnes, who was a mother, was taken to a local hospital, where she later died.

The details regarding the connection between the two cases has not been provided. However, police say the motive for the first shooting incident was an "ongoing verbal dispute."

Taylor was arrested and charged with attempted second-degree murder and illegal use of a weapon. She is being held in the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.

If you know anything regarding the whereabouts of Donnie Spencer, call Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.

