Arkansas and LSU set for EARLY kickoff

You will need to plan on starting the coffee early when Arkansas visits Tiger Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 11.
The game between the Tigers (6-2, 3-1) and Razorbacks will kickoff at 11 a.m. and air on ESPN.
Arkansas beat Ole Miss this weekend 38-37 to improve to 3-5 overall and 1-4 in the SEC.
SATURDAY, NOV. 11 SEC SCHEDULE:
Arkansas at LSU, 11 am on ESPN
Florida at South Carolina, 11 am on CBS
UL-Lafayette at Ole Miss, 11 am on SEC Network
Georgia at Auburn, 2:30 pm on CBS or 6 pm on ESPN*
Alabama at Mississippi State, 2:30 pm on CBS or 6 pm on ESPN*
Kentucky at Vanderbilt, 3 pm on SEC Network
New Mexico at Texas A&M, 6 pm on ESPNU
Tennessee at Missouri, 6:30 pm on SEC Network
