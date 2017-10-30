Arkansas and LSU set for EARLY kickoff - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Arkansas and LSU set for EARLY kickoff

By Kirk Michelet, Producer
Tiger Stadium (Source: WAFB) Tiger Stadium (Source: WAFB)
BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -

You will need to plan on starting the coffee early when Arkansas visits Tiger Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 11.

The game between the Tigers (6-2, 3-1) and Razorbacks will kickoff at 11 a.m. and air on ESPN.

Arkansas beat Ole Miss this weekend 38-37 to improve to 3-5 overall and 1-4 in the SEC.

SATURDAY, NOV. 11 SEC SCHEDULE:
Arkansas at LSU, 11 am on ESPN
Florida at South Carolina, 11 am on CBS
UL-Lafayette at Ole Miss, 11 am on SEC Network
Georgia at Auburn, 2:30 pm on CBS or 6 pm on ESPN*
Alabama at Mississippi State, 2:30 pm on CBS or 6 pm on ESPN*
Kentucky at Vanderbilt, 3 pm on SEC Network
New Mexico at Texas A&M, 6 pm on ESPNU
Tennessee at Missouri, 6:30 pm on SEC Network

