BRPD arrest suspect in murder of 19-year-old woman on Gus Young Ave.

Authorities in Ascension Parish say they have arrested two men for allegedly causing a disturbance with a school bus driver Tuesday morning.More >>
Authorities in Ascension Parish say they have arrested two men for allegedly causing a disturbance with a school bus driver Tuesday morning.More >>
A traffic stop in Roseland led to an officer-involved shooting Monday afternoon.More >>
A traffic stop in Roseland led to an officer-involved shooting Monday afternoon.More >>
Emergency officials responded to a crash that left a mother and her young child dead Monday night.More >>
Emergency officials responded to a crash that left a mother and her young child dead Monday night.More >>
College fraternity hazing rituals with deadly consequences are nothing new. The tragedies are repeated over and over again - the death of LSU student, Maxwell Gruver, being the most recent example.More >>
College fraternity hazing rituals with deadly consequences are nothing new. The tragedies are repeated over and over again - the death of LSU student, Maxwell Gruver, being the most recent example.More >>
A man was arrested Monday after images of nude juveniles were found on his smartphone, according to court documents.More >>
A man was arrested Monday after images of nude juveniles were found on his smartphone, according to court documents.More >>
Two New York City police detectives are accused of threatening an 18-year-old woman with arrest over a bottle of prescription pills, handcuffing her, driving her around and then raping her, authorities said Monday.More >>
Two New York City police detectives are accused of threatening an 18-year-old woman with arrest over a bottle of prescription pills, handcuffing her, driving her around and then raping her, authorities said Monday.More >>
A mother admitted to using an extension cord to beat and choke her 10-year-old, but she said he was the one who stabbed and killed himself with a kitchen knife.More >>
A mother admitted to using an extension cord to beat and choke her 10-year-old, but she said he was the one who stabbed and killed himself with a kitchen knife.More >>
The U.S. Coast Guard said Monday that the two Hawaii women who were lost at sea for five months had an emergency beacon aboard their sailboat that was never activated.More >>
The U.S. Coast Guard said Monday that the two Hawaii women who were lost at sea for five months had an emergency beacon aboard their sailboat that was never activated.More >>
Tokyo police say they have arrested a man after finding "multiple" dismembered bodies in coolers in his apartment.More >>
Tokyo police say they have arrested a man after finding "multiple" dismembered bodies in coolers in his apartment.More >>
The suspect and young mother asked the judge to extend her curfew by an hour and a half, so she can take her daughter trick-or-treating.More >>
The suspect and young mother asked the judge to extend her curfew by an hour and a half, so she can take her daughter trick-or-treating.More >>
Court documents reveal new information about a shooting that happened in the 3200 block of 68th Street in Lubbock on the morning of Monday, October 23, 2017.More >>
Court documents reveal new information about a shooting that happened in the 3200 block of 68th Street in Lubbock on the morning of Monday, October 23, 2017.More >>
An Oxford mother faced a criminal investigation after a tweet went too far.More >>
An Oxford mother faced a criminal investigation after a tweet went too far.More >>
Investigators say the suspect shot the young man several times, then reversed his truck, running over the couple. Police later found the man inside his truck, where they say he took his own life.More >>
Investigators say the suspect shot the young man several times, then reversed his truck, running over the couple. Police later found the man inside his truck, where they say he took his own life.More >>
A United States Navy Sailor from Indian Trail and his pregnant wife are currently recovering in the hospital after an alleged shooting incident Saturday night.More >>
A United States Navy Sailor from Indian Trail and his pregnant wife are currently recovering in the hospital after an alleged shooting incident Saturday night.More >>