BRPD arrest suspect in murder of 19-year-old woman on Gus Young Ave.

Baton Rouge police have arrested a man who was wanted in connection with the October 26 shooting death of a 19-year-old woman on Gus Young Avenue.

Sgt. Don Coppola said Donnie Spencer, 27, is being charged with first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder.

Erneisha Barnes, 19, was shot while riding in a vehicle on Gus Young Avenue near 48th Street around 10:15 p.m. when several shots were fired from a red Chevrolet Trailblazer and Barnes was hit, according to BRPD. Barnes was taken to a local hospital, where she later died.

