2 dead, section of I-10 East closed after fiery crash involving four 18-wheelers

I-10 at Grosse Tete Exit (Source: WAFB) I-10 at Grosse Tete Exit (Source: WAFB)
GROSSE TETE, LA (WAFB) -

Two people are dead after a fiery crash involving four 18-wheelers early Monday morning, according to officials.

Louisiana State Police reported it happened on I-10 East between Grosse Tete and LA 415 in Iberville Parish near the West Baton Rouge Parish line just after 2 a.m.

I-10 East is closed at I-49 in Lafayette. Drivers trying to get to Baton Rouge will have to take I-49 North to Opelousas and then US 190 East to Baton Rouge. I-10 West remains open.

Troopers said there is not a confirmed hazmat situation at this time but they are checking. They added they hope to get I-10 East reopened before noon.

The names of the victims have not been released.

The cause of the crash is being investigated.

