2 dead, section of I-10 East closed after fiery crash involving four 18-wheelers

Two people are dead after a fiery crash involving four 18-wheelers early Monday morning, according to officials. Louisiana State Police reported it happened on I-10 East between Grosse Tete and LA 415 in West Baton Rouge Parish just after 2 a.m.More >>
Two people are dead after a fiery crash involving four 18-wheelers early Monday morning, according to officials. Louisiana State Police reported it happened on I-10 East between Grosse Tete and LA 415 in West Baton Rouge Parish just after 2 a.m.More >>
Below is a list of traffic incidents and notices for Monday, October 30.More >>
Below is a list of traffic incidents and notices for Monday, October 30.More >>
Baton Rouge hair stylist Tonja McMillan has a goal to save as many lives as she can.More >>
Baton Rouge hair stylist Tonja McMillan has a goal to save as many lives as she can.More >>
Police are currently investigating a wreck on Florida Boulevard near Burgess Avenue.More >>
Police are currently investigating a wreck on Florida Boulevard near Burgess Avenue.More >>
8-year old Sullivan Edmonds has his eyes on the prize and that prize is to raise money for diabetes, a condition he was just diagnosed with.More >>
8-year old Sullivan Edmonds has his eyes on the prize and that prize is to raise money for diabetes, a condition he was just diagnosed with.More >>
Investigators say the suspect shot the young man several times, then reversed his truck, running over the couple. Police later found the man inside his truck, where they say he took his own life.More >>
Investigators say the suspect shot the young man several times, then reversed his truck, running over the couple. Police later found the man inside his truck, where they say he took his own life.More >>
After an actor told BuzzFeed on Sunday that Spacey made a sexual advance toward him, Spacey posted an apology on Twitter, adding, for the first time publicly, that he is gay.More >>
After an actor told BuzzFeed on Sunday that Spacey made a sexual advance toward him, Spacey posted an apology on Twitter, adding, for the first time publicly, that he is gay.More >>
Mississippi Bureau of Investigation crews are investigating a shootout following a police chase in Panola County.More >>
Mississippi Bureau of Investigation crews are investigating a shootout following a police chase in Panola County.More >>
A University of Alabama student who was in a coma has passed away after several weeks in the hospital. Allie Brodie was in a medically induced coma after a ball hit her in the head during a soccer game with friends this month. Allie's mom posted on Facebook today letting everyone know she passed away last night. She says Allie never came out of the coma and couldn't handle the complications from pneumonia. Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.More >>
A University of Alabama student who was in a coma has passed away after several weeks in the hospital. Allie Brodie was in a medically induced coma after a ball hit her in the head during a soccer game with friends this month. Allie's mom posted on Facebook today letting everyone know she passed away last night. She says Allie never came out of the coma and couldn't handle the complications from pneumonia. Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.More >>
The woman's lawyer Fleming has filed a class-action lawsuit against Equifax, saying the company was negligent when it lost private information on more than 140 million Americans.More >>
The woman's lawyer Fleming has filed a class-action lawsuit against Equifax, saying the company was negligent when it lost private information on more than 140 million Americans.More >>
Two people are dead after a fiery crash involving four 18-wheelers early Monday morning, according to officials. Louisiana State Police reported it happened on I-10 East between Grosse Tete and LA 415 in West Baton Rouge Parish just after 2 a.m.More >>
Two people are dead after a fiery crash involving four 18-wheelers early Monday morning, according to officials. Louisiana State Police reported it happened on I-10 East between Grosse Tete and LA 415 in West Baton Rouge Parish just after 2 a.m.More >>
A team of Anderson Twp. residents was able to free a deer that was seen running around for the last four days with a plastic pumpkin on its head.More >>
A team of Anderson Twp. residents was able to free a deer that was seen running around for the last four days with a plastic pumpkin on its head.More >>
Four family members were arrested Thursday after an anonymous tip to the Department of Social Services about a woman giving birth to a baby inside a home.More >>
Four family members were arrested Thursday after an anonymous tip to the Department of Social Services about a woman giving birth to a baby inside a home.More >>
Florida (3-4) is on a three-game losing streak and needs to win three more games to become bowl eligible.More >>
Florida (3-4) is on a three-game losing streak and needs to win three more games to become bowl eligible.More >>