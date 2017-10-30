2 dead, section of I-10 East closed after fiery crash involving four 18-wheelers

Two people are dead after a fiery crash involving four 18-wheelers early Monday morning, according to officials.

Louisiana State Police reported it happened on I-10 East between Grosse Tete and LA 415 in Iberville Parish near the West Baton Rouge Parish line just after 2 a.m.

I-10 East is closed at I-49 in Lafayette. Drivers trying to get to Baton Rouge will have to take I-49 North to Opelousas and then US 190 East to Baton Rouge. I-10 West remains open.

6:30am update: I-10 Eastbound still blocked off and deputies working to detour folks. Accident is still getting cleared 4 miles behind us pic.twitter.com/YvaozSMOV8 — Liz Koh (@lizkohWAFB) October 30, 2017

Troopers said there is not a confirmed hazmat situation at this time but they are checking. They added they hope to get I-10 East reopened before noon.

The names of the victims have not been released.

The cause of the crash is being investigated.

