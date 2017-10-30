2 dead after fiery crash involving 4 18-wheelers

Two people are dead after a fiery crash involving four 18-wheelers early Monday morning, according to officials.

Louisiana State Police reported it happened on I-10 East between Grosse Tete and LA 415 in West Baton Rouge Parish just after 2 a.m.

I-10 East was shut down for more than 10 hours.

The crash took the life of 55-year-old Alex Willett of Orange, TX and his passenger, 53-year-old John Mack, of Beaumont, TX.

An investigation by State Police revealed that the wreck occurred as eastbound traffic on I-10 came to a stop due to congestion from a previous crash. For reason still under investigation, Willett failed to slow down as he approached stopped traffic in the right lane. Willett's 18-wheeler struck the rear of a second 18-wheeler driven by 48-year-old Kimberly Mack of Asheville, NC. The impact pushed her truck into the rear of a third, which then impacted a fourth 18-wheeler in front of it.

Kimberly Mack's truck overturned and stopped in the median.

Alex Willet and John Mack sustained fatal injuries as a result of the crash and were pronounced dead at the scene by the West Baton Rouge Parish Coroner's Office. Other parties involved sustained minor to moderate injuries.

Police say impairment is not suspected to be a factor in this crash, but a toxicology sample will be taken from all drivers, which is standard practice in all fatal crashes.

