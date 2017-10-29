Hair stylist uses breast cancer diagnosis to inspire

Baton Rouge hair stylist Tonja McMillan has a goal to save as many lives as she can.More >>
Baton Rouge hair stylist Tonja McMillan has a goal to save as many lives as she can.More >>
Police are currently investigating a wreck on Florida Boulevard near Burgess Avenue.More >>
Police are currently investigating a wreck on Florida Boulevard near Burgess Avenue.More >>
8-year old Sullivan Edmonds has his eyes on the prize and that prize is to raise money for diabetes, a condition he was just diagnosed with.More >>
8-year old Sullivan Edmonds has his eyes on the prize and that prize is to raise money for diabetes, a condition he was just diagnosed with.More >>
The Saints survived two lost fumbles by Mark Ingram, to extend their win streak to five games, beating the Bears 20-12.More >>
The Saints survived two lost fumbles by Mark Ingram, to extend their win streak to five games, beating the Bears 20-12.More >>
Below is a list of traffic incidents and notices for Sunday, October 29.More >>
Below is a list of traffic incidents and notices for Sunday, October 29.More >>
The woman's lawyer Fleming has filed a class-action lawsuit against Equifax, saying the company was negligent when it lost private information on more than 140 million Americans.More >>
The woman's lawyer Fleming has filed a class-action lawsuit against Equifax, saying the company was negligent when it lost private information on more than 140 million Americans.More >>
Mississippi Bureau of Investigation crews are investigating a shootout following a police chase in Panola County.More >>
Mississippi Bureau of Investigation crews are investigating a shootout following a police chase in Panola County.More >>
A University of Alabama student who was in a coma has passed away after several weeks in the hospital. Allie Brodie was in a medically induced coma after a ball hit her in the head during a soccer game with friends this month. Allie's mom posted on Facebook today letting everyone know she passed away last night. She says Allie never came out of the coma and couldn't handle the complications from pneumonia. Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.More >>
A University of Alabama student who was in a coma has passed away after several weeks in the hospital. Allie Brodie was in a medically induced coma after a ball hit her in the head during a soccer game with friends this month. Allie's mom posted on Facebook today letting everyone know she passed away last night. She says Allie never came out of the coma and couldn't handle the complications from pneumonia. Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.More >>