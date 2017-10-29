Driver airlifted from wreck on Florida Blvd. in Walker

Police are currently investigating a wreck on Florida Boulevard near Burgess Avenue that sent one person to the hospital.

Witnesses reported seeing a large presence of emergency response vehicles and a helicopter on Florida Boulevard around 9 p.m. Sunday.

Captain John Sharp with the Walker Police Department said there was a single-vehicle crash. The driver was airlifted to a local area hospital to be treated for his injuries. Sharp says he doesn't believe the injuries to be life-threatening.

The scene of the wreck was causing delays on Florida Boulevard as of 10 p.m. Sunday night.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation. We will continue to update this story as new information becomes available.

