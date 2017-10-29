Hundreds walk to raise money for diabetes research

8-year old Sullivan Edmonds has his eyes on the prize: and that prize is to raise money for diabetes, a condition he was just diagnosed with.

Friends and family of Sullivan put together “Sully's Soldiers”, one of the teams participating in the annual One Walk. Roughly one thousand people walked through Highland Road Park this afternoon.

It's just one part of the efforts put on by the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, who has already raised over $200,000 this year for research to find a cure. Their goal is to raise over $265,000 by the end of the year.

"They go through a lot of different things that they have to deal with daily and nightly, whether they're checking their blood sugar all day long, parents worried about their kids at school, and making sure they have enough insulin or eating the right foods,” said Jill Joffrion, the Executive Director for the Louisiana Chapter of JDRF. “So this is a great day just to celebrate, get all of our families together."

Walkers came from across South Louisiana.

Rory Monier has done the New Orleans walk over eight times but decided to add Baton Rouge to his schedule this year. Over the past nine years, he’s raised over $130,000 on his own for diabetes research. He loves sports and has had to juggle both his condition and training.

"I play football and soccer, and it may be I have a low blood sugar right before the game, and I have to sit out like half the game, or so much of the game,” Monier said. “And it's just important to know how this is going to happen.”

Ashley Guillory works as a counselor at camps for kids that are going through diabetes. She calls it all a rewarding experience to help those facing her same struggle.

"These kids are going through what I went through several years ago, so I can kind of relate to them and help them,” Guillory said.

The event was hosted by WAFB’s Kevin Frey, who is a type-1 diabetic.

If you missed this year’s walk, you can still participate in the New Orleans walk, which is on November 18 at the Audobon Park.

