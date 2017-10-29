Saints escape with a 20-12 victory over the Bears

The Saints survived two lost fumbles by Mark Ingram, to extend their win streak to five games, beating the Bears 20-12. New Orleans improves to 5-2 on the season, and keeps the top spot in the NFC South.

Ingram's second fumble gave the Bears the ball back with 2:12 remaining in the game. The Black and Gold defense held Chicago in-check with a Kenny Vaccaro pass breakup on 4th-and-1.

The Bears got the ball again after a Wil Lutz 49-yard field goal, starting at the Saints 43. This time, Marshon Lattimore ended the drive with an interception.

Alvin Kamara continued his red-hot rookie campaign with another touchdown, this one coming from eight yards out to make it 7-0. The scoring drive was setup by a Drew Brees to Brandon Coleman 54-yard connection. Kamara finished the contest with 69 total yards.

Kamara's backfield mate, Mark Ingram, also found the end zone, a 1-yard touchdown, extending the Saints lead to 14-3. But Ingram also cost the team more points, losing two fumbles in the game, both in Bears territory.

Drew Brees finished 23-of-28 passing for 299 yards.

