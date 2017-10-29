Four men arrested after allegedly stealing ATM by ramming SUV through storefront

Below is a list of traffic incidents and notices for Sunday, October 29.More >>
Gonzale police have in custody four men who they say destroyed a gas station's storefront and stole an ATM.
Southern University's former head baseball coach Roger Cador will leave his mark on the baseball program with the renaming of the baseball fieldhouse in his honor.
Austin Howard threw for 245 yards and five touchdowns, Southern University converted an interception into a score, and the Jaguars held off the University of Arkansas-Pine Bluff 47-40 on Saturday.
Baton Rouge Green, in partnership with the Arbor Day Foundation and Texas Roadhouse gave away 1,000 new trees in 3-gallon containers at Denham Springs High School to help flood victims in their recovery.
The woman's lawyer Fleming has filed a class-action lawsuit against Equifax, saying the company was negligent when it lost private information on more than 140 million Americans.
Police are investigating a head-on accident in Independence that killed at least five and injured another on Thursday.
A student at West Clermont High School is facing an assault charge following a lunchroom attack was caught on school surveillance video.
McElwain was under scrutiny before the blow out loss for being unable to back up his claim that he and members of his staff had received death threats. He apologized earlier this week for bringing up the death threats and said they happened "in the past."
According to the Jasper County Fire Department, six people were taken to the hospital.
