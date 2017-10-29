Four men arrested after allegedly stealing ATM by ramming SUV through storefront

Gonzales police have four men in custody who they say destroyed a gas station's storefront and stole an ATM.

On Sun. morning, around 4:40 a.m. officers with the Gonzales Police Department were dispatched to Pecan Grove Chevron in the 1500 block of East Hwy 30 in response to an alarm. When officers arrived at the scene, they witnessed the storefront completely demolished and the ATM inside of the store was missing.

Investigators say there were similarities to this burglary with another “smash and grab“ burglary reported earlier in 2017. Police say that burglary happened at POPNGOS convenience store located at LA 44 at I-10.

Police say patrol officers located two suspicious vehicles in the back of a neighboring subdivision after searching the area Sunday morning.

One of the vehicles attempted to flee which was occupied by four men later identified as Byron Aycock, 19, Ronald Harvey, 41, Marion McIntosh, 19, and 22-year-old Kyon Barnes. All of these men are from Houston, TX and are not currently cooperating with investigators, police say.

After a short pursuit with the SUV three of the men jumped out the vehicle and fled on foot in the area of La 30 and LA 44, authorities say. All three were later captured by patrol officers.

Pursuing officers were able to stop and arrest the driver of the SUV at LA 30 and La 73. Police say Harvey was the driver of the SUV.

Police detained the four men after learning the second suspicious vehicle from the subdivision was stolen out of Jefferson Parish.

Video surveillance from Pecan Grove Chevron has linked the stolen truck from Jefferson Parish to the crime scene, police say. The vehicle was used to ram the storefront of the gas station to gain entry, authorities say.

Authorities say the stolen ATM was recovered in the rear of the SUV driven by Harvey and has been returned to the owner of Pecan Grove Chevron. It is estimated the approximately $30,000 to $40,000 of damage has been done to the store, officials say.

Investigators with the Gonzales Police Department, who responded to the scene, have been able to link at least one of the suspects from Pecan Grove Chevron to the POPNGOS burglary case, Ronald Harvey, and additional charges will follow relative to that crime.

The four men were charged with the following:

Ronald Harvey - simple burglary, felony theft in excess of $5,000 but less than $25,000, simple criminal damage over $1,000-$50,000

Kyon Barnes - simple burglary, felony theft in excess of $5,000 but less than $25,000, simple criminal damage over $1,000-$50,000

Byron Aycock - simple burglary, felony theft in excess of $5,000 but less than $25,000, simple criminal damage over $1,000-$50,000, illegal possession of stolen things $5,000-$25,000

Marion McIntosh - simple burglary, felony theft in excess of $5,000 but less than $25,000, simple criminal damage over $1,000-$50,000, illegal possession of stolen things $5,000-$25,000

