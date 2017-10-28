SU baseball fieldhouse to be renamed in honor of former head coach Roger Cador

Southern University’s former head baseball coach Roger Cador will leave his mark on the baseball program with the renaming of the baseball fieldhouse in his honor.

The Southern University Board of Supervisors approved the renaming of the building to the Cador Baseball Operations Center during the October Board of Supervisors’ meeting, according to The Advocate.

The official unveiling of the name change will take place at a ceremony on a later date.

Cador retired at the end of the 2017 baseball season and took on the role as director of athletics advancement, a newly created position.

"When I reflect on my 47 years of experience at Southern, first as a student and then as a coach, the naming of this building in my honor is the highlight of all the hard work and love affair we (Southern) have shared together,” says Cador.

He says SU board member Raymond Fondel first proposed the renaming and President-Chancellor Ray L. Belton immediately agreed before being presented for approval by the full board.

During his tenure, Cador built the program to what it is today utilizing his connections within the MLB and Baton Rouge community says Cador. He also used his fundraising skills to help build both Lee Hines Field Stadium and the baseball fieldhouse.

“I was fortunate to coach so many great players,” says Cador. “I thank the parents for trusting me with their sons."

Within his 33 years of coaching, Cador finished with a career record of 913-597-1, a dozen 30-win season, 14 SWAC championships, 11 NCAA regional appearances, 10 All-Americans, three NCAA regional wins and 62 players drafted by MLB teams.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.