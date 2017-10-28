Seatbelt use lags among Louisiana truck drivers, report says

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - Louisiana's pickup truck drivers buckle up less regularly than motorists in cars, SUVs and vans. That's the finding of a new seatbelt use study from the Louisiana Highway Safety Commission.

The group says 87 percent of drivers and front-seat passengers overall wear their seatbelts as required by state law.

But when broken out by vehicle type, the commission says the percentage falls to under 82 percent for drivers and passengers in pickup trucks. That's compared to usage rates of 89 percent in cars, 90 percent in SUVs and 92 percent in vans.

The study found seatbelt use among passengers in the rear of vehicles is below 66 percent, despite a 2009 law requiring it.

The commission says the data was collected from 334 sites around Louisiana in May and June.

