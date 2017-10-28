Democratic Party gives late endorsement in treasurer's race

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - Months after one Democratic candidate signed up to run for state treasurer, Louisiana's Democratic Party has agreed to endorse and support him with only three weeks remaining in the race.

The party's governing body, the Democratic State Central Committee, on Saturday voted to back Derrick Edwards in the Nov. 18 runoff election.

Edwards appeared at the union hall where he won party support and said he was proud to represent Democrats in the election.

A New Orleans area lawyer with an accounting degree, Edwards faces Republican former Rep. John Schroder, of St. Tammany Parish, on the runoff ballot.

Though Edwards was the top vote-getter in the primary election, Schroder is considered the front-runner in the competition after Republicans in the six-candidate primary split 67 percent of the primary vote.

