Power of 9: Kris Cangelosi

Search and rescue crews say they have recovered the body of a Zachary boater reported missing near Chalmette on Thursday.More >>
Search and rescue crews say they have recovered the body of a Zachary boater reported missing near Chalmette on Thursday.More >>
Below is a list of traffic incidents and notices for Friday, October 27.More >>
Below is a list of traffic incidents and notices for Friday, October 27.More >>
The woman in charge is Kris Cangelosi, whose career took her from stages in major cities across the country to a dancer back home to Baton Rouge. She wants to share the joy and expression of dance with those around her.More >>
The woman in charge is Kris Cangelosi, whose career took her from stages in major cities across the country to a dancer back home to Baton Rouge. She wants to share the joy and expression of dance with those around her.More >>
Leslie and Terry Dickey have been married for 25 years, and they've been together for nearly 30.More >>
Leslie and Terry Dickey have been married for 25 years, and they've been together for nearly 30.More >>
Captain Murphy Hall is currently deployed in Kuwait, but managed to join his son for Donuts with Dad at LeBlanc Elementary in Abbeville Friday.More >>
Captain Murphy Hall is currently deployed in Kuwait, but managed to join his son for Donuts with Dad at LeBlanc Elementary in Abbeville Friday.More >>
A federal judge had ordered the charges in the Russia probe to be sealed. Those charged were to be taken into custody as soon as Monday, CNN said, citing sources.More >>
A federal judge had ordered the charges in the Russia probe to be sealed. Those charged were to be taken into custody as soon as Monday, CNN said, citing sources.More >>
PHENIX CITY, AL (WTVM) – It’s not every day you see a huge hog roaming the streets, however, a woman captured pictures of one walking around a Phenix City neighborhood.More >>
PHENIX CITY, AL (WTVM) – It’s not every day you see a huge hog roaming the streets, however, a woman captured pictures of one walking around a Phenix City neighborhood.More >>
Authorities have charged an Iowa couple with murder in the death of their 4-month-old son, whose maggot-infested body was found in a baby swing in their home in August.More >>
Authorities have charged an Iowa couple with murder in the death of their 4-month-old son, whose maggot-infested body was found in a baby swing in their home in August.More >>
For the second time this month, a 10-year-old Cleveland boy stole his family's car, leading his mom and the highway patrol on a high speed chase.More >>
For the second time this month, a 10-year-old Cleveland boy stole his family's car, leading his mom and the highway patrol on a high speed chase.More >>
A video of substitute teacher cursing and yelling at a student at Biloxi High School has created a social media storm with a lot of opinions.More >>
A video of substitute teacher cursing and yelling at a student at Biloxi High School has created a social media storm with a lot of opinions.More >>
Just a few weeks ago, on a beach in Florida, Autumn Alston tied the knot.More >>
Just a few weeks ago, on a beach in Florida, Autumn Alston tied the knot.More >>
A student at West Clermont High School is facing an assault charge following a lunchroom attack was caught on school surveillance video.More >>
A student at West Clermont High School is facing an assault charge following a lunchroom attack was caught on school surveillance video.More >>
Police are investigating a head-on accident in Independence that killed at least five and injured another on Thursday.More >>
Police are investigating a head-on accident in Independence that killed at least five and injured another on Thursday.More >>
Four family members were arrested Thursday after an anonymous tip to the Department of Social Services about a woman giving birth to a baby inside a home.More >>
Four family members were arrested Thursday after an anonymous tip to the Department of Social Services about a woman giving birth to a baby inside a home.More >>
Flora Stevens, 78, now has dementia and is living in an assisted-living facility. She was using the last name Harris when she was tracked down from a missing persons report.More >>
Flora Stevens, 78, now has dementia and is living in an assisted-living facility. She was using the last name Harris when she was tracked down from a missing persons report.More >>