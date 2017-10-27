Son experiences school event with deployed military dad through FaceTime

Captain Murphy Hall is currently deployed in Kuwait, but managed to join his son for Donuts with Dad at LeBlanc Elementary in Abbeville Friday.

Adrienne Stokes says since her child's father is deployed, she had to attend Donuts with Dad with her 5-year-old son, Ladon. “When you’re a mom, you just know how to put on any shoe and make it fit,” said Stokes.

She says Ladon didn’t expect his dad to be there for the event, so he was excited when he saw his dad’s face on the phone.

“He didn’t expect his father to be there, but I made it happen the best way I could. He pretended to feed his dad donuts through the phone. They had a coloring project that his dad assisted with by telling which colors to choose,” said Stokes. “It was creative and very heartfelt.”

Miss Primeaux’s kindergarten class was in awe about the experience, Stokes said. Although Stokes says she was nervous and felt a little out of place when she arrived, the smile on her son’s face was invigorating.

Hall has been in the military for 14 years and is currently serving in the 1086th Transportation Company of the Louisiana National Guard. He is also a Louisiana State Police trooper with Troop D in Lake Charles.

Stokes says Ladon wants to become a police officer just like his dad.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.