Man dead after boating accident in Terrebonne Parish

The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) is investigating a fatal boating incident that happened Thursday, October 26 in Terrebonne Parish.

Around 12:20 p.m., agents were notified that two boats had collided, which resulted in the death of Charles Evans, 86, of Houma. The incident happened in Bayou Labout near Dulac.

Witnesses say Evans was operating a boat in Bayou Labout when he and another boat collided. The other boat ran over Evans' boat.

Evans' body was turned over to the Terrebonne Parish Coroner's Office to determine the official cause of death.

