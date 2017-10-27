Family's home catches fire while they were moving in

While a family was moving into their home, it caught fire Friday.

Officials with the Baton Rouge Fire Department say the cause of the fire is accidental in nature. Firefighters arrived on scene in the 11000 block of Goodwood Boulevard to find smoke coming from the home.

This happened around 10:30 a.m. Friday morning. The fire was under control by about 11:20 a.m.

One firefighters got inside the home, they discovered fire in the kitchen. They were able to contain the fire to the kitchen, but the rest of the home received heavy smoke damage. The American Red Cross was called out to assist the family.

