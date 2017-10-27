Saturday Court to be held this weekend

The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) is investigating a fatal boating incident that happened Thursday, October 26 in Terrebonne Parish.More >>
The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) is investigating a fatal boating incident that happened Thursday, October 26 in Terrebonne Parish.More >>
Below is a list of traffic incidents and notices for Friday, October 27.More >>
Below is a list of traffic incidents and notices for Friday, October 27.More >>
While a family was moving into their home, it caught fire Friday.More >>
While a family was moving into their home, it caught fire Friday.More >>
On Monday, October 30, Governor John Bel Edwards and First Lady Donna Edwards will travel to Puerto Rico to meet with officials about Hurricane Maria recovery efforts.More >>
On Monday, October 30, Governor John Bel Edwards and First Lady Donna Edwards will travel to Puerto Rico to meet with officials about Hurricane Maria recovery efforts.More >>
Baton Rouge City Court is holding Saturday Court this Saturday from 8 a.m. until noon.More >>
Baton Rouge City Court is holding Saturday Court this Saturday from 8 a.m. until noon.More >>
An emotional video of a Vanderbilt University Medical Center nurse singing to a terminal cancer patient has gone viral.More >>
An emotional video of a Vanderbilt University Medical Center nurse singing to a terminal cancer patient has gone viral.More >>
Flora Stevens, 78, now has dementia and is living in an assisted-living facility. She was using the last name Harris when she was tracked down from a missing persons report.More >>
Flora Stevens, 78, now has dementia and is living in an assisted-living facility. She was using the last name Harris when she was tracked down from a missing persons report.More >>
Authorities have charged an Iowa couple with murder in the death of their 4-month-old son, whose maggot-infested body was found in a baby swing in their home in August.More >>
Authorities have charged an Iowa couple with murder in the death of their 4-month-old son, whose maggot-infested body was found in a baby swing in their home in August.More >>
For the second time this month, a 10-year-old Cleveland boy stole his family's car, leading his mom and the highway patrol on a high speed chase.More >>
For the second time this month, a 10-year-old Cleveland boy stole his family's car, leading his mom and the highway patrol on a high speed chase.More >>
The 6-year-old’s mother says the GPS device keeps him safe.More >>
The 6-year-old’s mother says the GPS device keeps him safe.More >>
PHENIX CITY, AL (WTVM) – It’s not every day you see a huge hog roaming the streets, however, a woman captured pictures of one walking around a Phenix City neighborhood.More >>
PHENIX CITY, AL (WTVM) – It’s not every day you see a huge hog roaming the streets, however, a woman captured pictures of one walking around a Phenix City neighborhood.More >>
Two faces have been haunting the Butler County Coroner's Office.More >>
Two faces have been haunting the Butler County Coroner's Office.More >>
Four family members were arrested Thursday after an anonymous tip to the Department of Social Services about a woman giving birth to a baby inside a home.More >>
Four family members were arrested Thursday after an anonymous tip to the Department of Social Services about a woman giving birth to a baby inside a home.More >>
A system is forming in the Gulf that could turn into a tropical storm over the next 24-36 hours.More >>
A system is forming in the Gulf that could turn into a tropical storm over the next 24-36 hours.More >>
A woman has been arrested after leaving two young children unattended in a vehicle as she shopped in a grocery store, according to an Horry County Police incident report. Ashley Greene Knight, 25, has been charged with two counts of unlawful neglect of child or helpless person by legal custodian.More >>
A woman has been arrested after leaving two young children unattended in a vehicle as she shopped in a grocery store, according to an Horry County Police incident report. Ashley Greene Knight, 25, has been charged with two counts of unlawful neglect of child or helpless person by legal custodian.More >>