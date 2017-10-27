Saturday Court to be held this weekend

Baton Rouge City Court is holding Saturday Court this Saturday from 8 a.m. until noon.

If your ticket was issued by the Baton Rouge Police Department, go to City Court at 233 St. Louis St. Cellphones are not allowed in City Court.

Tickets written by other law enforcement agencies such as the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office, Louisiana State Police, LSU Police or Southern University Police, are handled by the 19th Judicial District Court and will not be handled during this time.

On Saturday you can:

Pay any fines in whole or in part by pleading guilty or no contest.

Reset your court date even if your court date has already passed.

Have your case heard and adjudicated by pleading not guilty.

Get assistance with your matter from the presiding judge, prosecutors and public defenders.

Have a bench warrant recalled.

For more information about Saturday Court at City Court, call (225) 389-5289.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.