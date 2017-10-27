Gov. Edwards and First Lady to travel to Puerto Rico to talk Hurricane Maria recovery

On Monday, October 30, Governor John Bel Edwards and First Lady Donna Edwards will travel to Puerto Rico to meet with officials about Hurricane Maria recovery efforts.

They will be accompanied by Major General Glenn Curtis, Adjutant General for the Louisiana National Guard (LANG), and Col. James Waskom, director of the Governor's Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness (GOHSEP).

Gov. Edwards and the First Lady are making the trip after being invited to San Juan by Governor Ricardo Rosselló.

LANG soldiers and GOHSEP personnel are currently in Puerto Rico assisting with recovery efforts and planning.

"Louisiana has far too much experience with disaster management, and Mother Nature has caused unimaginable harm in Puerto Rico,” said Edwards. "I am happy that Louisiana has been able to provide assistance as survivors recover, much like the assistance we’ve relied on in the aftermath of disasters. I know they have a long road ahead of them, but I’ve assured Gov. Rosselló that we will be partners with them as they move into the recovery phase. I am looking forward to this being a productive visit for Donna and me, and I hope we can provide some insight into the recovery and rebuilding process using the lessons we’ve learned in Louisiana."

Gov. Edwards will return to Louisiana on Tuesday, October 31.

As of October 13, the state had collected about 100 pallets of donated goods, including over 125,000 packs of diapers, 269,000 packs of baby wipes, 57,000 feminine products, and hundreds of other necessary items.

