More than 160 MDMA pills, large amount of cocaine seized in drug arrest

A Morgan City man was arrested Friday, October 27 on numerous drug charges after detectives received a complaint about illegal drug activity.

Narcotics detective received a complaint and stopped at a vehicle on Mallard Street in Morgan City to speak with the subjects, including Lynette Singleton, 39, who was arrested. The K-9, Buddy, showed a response to the smell of illegal drugs in the vehicle. After getting a search warrant for the vehicle, detectives reportedly found two bags of cocaine, several smaller bags of cocaine and crack cocaine, and over 160 pills of MDMA.

This vehicle was in a drug free zone area. The Morgan City Police Department assisted the St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office in this investigation. Singleton was arrested and transported to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center for booking. Singleton is charged with:

Possession of schedule II (crack cocaine and cocaine) with intent to distribute (more than 28 grams)

Possession of schedule I (MDMA) with intent to distribute

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Violation of a controlled dangerous substance law (drug free zone)

No bond has been set at this time.

